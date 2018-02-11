3 dead, 4 injured in Grand Canyon helicopter crash, police say

A helicopter carrying at least seven people crashed in the Grand Canyon Saturday evening. Photo courtesy: Teddy Fujimoto

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. - A helicopter carrying at least seven people crashed in the Grand Canyon Saturday evening.

Hualapai Police Department said three people have died and four more are injured.

Allen Kenitzer with the Federal Aviation Administration Officer of Communications said Eurocopter EC130 crashed under unknown circumstances in the Grand Canyon.

Hualapai Police Chief Francis Bradley said the helicopter, used for tour flights, was from Las Vegas, Nevada.

The crash happened just around 5:50 p.m. Saturday, 60 miles northwest of Peach Springs.

The aircraft sustained substantial damage, Kenitzer said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

