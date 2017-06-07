3 dead after apparent gas leak in Dallas home

(Photo: Kevin Reece, WFAA, WFAA)

DALLAS -- Three people have died after an apparent gas leak inside a home in southeast Dallas Wednesday night.



City officials say a Hazmat team found high levels of carbon monoxide inside a home in the 7000 block of Rose Bud Drive. They were called to the scene at about 7:40 p.m.



The source of the gas leak has not yet been identified, but a Hazmat team has cleared the house. Detectives begin to investigate the scene.

The cause of the leak remains under investigation.



The Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.

