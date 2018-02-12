3 killed in early-morning fiery collision in Smith Co.

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

Three people died in a two-vehicle accident early Monday morning in Smith County.

According to a preliminary DPS report, around 12:35 a.m. Monday morning, Gilberto Gomez was southbound on Highway 110 just east of Lindale when he crossed into the northbound lane and struck a car driven by Jaewoong Jang.

Both vehicles caught fire.

Jang and his female passenger, Mikyung Ji, were killed in the accident along with a as yet unidentified passenger in Gomez's car.

Gomez was taken to a local hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

