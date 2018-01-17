3 people found dead in Bryan apartment, victims identified

All three victims in Wednesday mornings investigation have been identified.

The three victims have been identified as Melvin Nathan Benefield, 54, Virginia Ann Winzenried Benefield, 46, and Larry Darnell Davis, 65, all residents of Bryan.

All three were found dead in the apartment of the Benefield's.

We will update you with more information as it is made available.

Update: The investigation revealed that two males and one female died from possible gunshot wounds.

The deceased are being sent to Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to confirm the manner of death.

All three have been identified; however, we are attempting to locate next of kin for notification.

At this time, the police do not believe the public to be in any danger.

Original: Police are investigating after three people were found dead at a Bryan apartment complex Wednesday morning.

Police said the three bodies were found at the Canyon Village Apartments off the 3200 block of Finfeather Rd. in Bryan.

Authorities said they responded to a call around 9 a.m. this morning after an employee reported a co-worker didn't show up for work.

The investigation is ongoing and police are not releasing any other details at this time.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

