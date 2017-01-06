5 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - JANUARY 06: A police officer checks a person seeking cover while securing the area outside the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport after a shooting took place near the baggage claim on January 6, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Officials are reporting that five people wear killed and eight wounded in an attack from a single gunman. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2017 Getty Images)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. - FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A gunman opened fire in a baggage claim area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport Friday, killing five people, injuring eight and sending terrified passengers running through the airport before police grabbed the suspect unharmed, according to law enforcement authorities.

Witnesses said the male shooter emptied several magazines of bullets, then dropped to the floor spread-eagled to await arrest. He was taken into custody without incident by a Broward County sheriff's deputy, according to Sheriff Scott Israel.

“People started kind of screaming and trying to get out of any door they could or hide under the chairs,” a witness, Mark Lea, told MSNBC. “He just kind of continued coming in, just randomly shooting at people, no rhyme or reason to it.”





Chip LaMarca, a Broward County commissioner, was briefed on the airport shooting by the Broward Sheriff’s office. On his Twitter account, he said the shooter arrived in Fort Lauderdale aboard a flight with a gun in a checked bag.

"He claimed his bag and took the gun from baggage and went into the bathroom to load it. Came out shooting people in baggage claim," LaMarca tweeted.

A federal law enforcement official, who is not authorized to comment publicly on the case, identified the suspect as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago. Sen. Bill Nelson, a Florida Democrat, said earlier that the gunman was carrying a military ID in that name.

Santiago arrived in Fort Lauderdale early Friday aboard a Delta flight that originated Thursday in Anchorage and passed through Minneapolis, the federal official said Friday.

The official said the suspect apparently retrieved a handgun from his checked luggage and loaded it before launching an indiscriminate assault.

In November, the suspect appeared unannounced in the FBI offices in Anchorage, complaining that the Islamic State had gained control of his mind and the terror group was urging him to fight on its behalf,the official said.

The FBI conducted a background check, learning of his military record, which included service in Iraq, but found no connection to terror groups. Determining that the man apparently needed psychiatric care, the FBI alerted local law enforcement and turned him over to their custody for a medical referral. It is not clear whether Santiago received treatment following that incident.

The official said Santiago worked in Anchorage in a security-related job and has a girlfriend and a child there.

Santiago's aunt, Maria Ruiz, who lives in Union City, N.J., said her nephew is an Army veteran who served two years in Iraq and came back acting strangely. However, she said that he “was happy with the kid” after the birth of his child last year.

“I don’t know why this happened,” she said during an interview at her home Friday afternoon.

Sheriff Israel said authorities had not established a motive for the shooting and that it was too early to declare it a terrorist act.

"At this point, it looks like he acted alone," Israel told reporters. He called the shootings a "horrific, horrific act."

The melee, which erupted around 1 p.m. EST, brought air traffic to a standstill at the heavily traveled airport. Some incoming flights were halted on the tarmac and were likely to be sent to another city without allowing passengers to disembark, according to airport director Mark Gale.

The shooter, described as slender, about 5-foot-7 and wearing a blue T-shirt, did not say a word during the incident, calmly opening fire as he strolled among passengers at a baggage carousel in Terminal 2, which services Delta flights.

Mark Lea, a witness among the passengers, told MSNBC the gunman was "just randomly shooting people" with a 9 mm pistol and only stopped after emptying about 3 magazines of bullets.

"He wasn't targeting anyone particular," he said.

Another witness, John Schicher, told MSNBC the shooter appeared to be wearing a blue Star Wars T-shirt.

The shooting sent people scrambling onto the tarmac, some carrying luggage. Others cowered behind cars.

Video posted on Instagram appeared to show several people wounded in the baggage claim area of the terminal. One person appeared to be lying in a pool of blood with a head wound.

Paramedics could also be seen treating a bleeding victim outside the airport. Hundreds of people stood on the tarmac as an ambulance drove by.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott called the shooting a "senseless act of evil" and added that he called President-elect Donald Trump to keep him informed about the case.

Early word on the incident came from a tweet by Ari Fleischer, former White House spokesman for President George W. Bush. "I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport," Fleischer tweeted. "Shots have been fired. Everyone is running."

Contributing: Kevin Johnson, in Washington; the Associated Press