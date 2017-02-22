5 steps to a 'strong' margarita

ingredients for Pure Taqueria's Double Barrel Margarita (Photo: 11Alive)

ATLANTA -- Every year on Feb. 22, margarita lovers everywhere raise a glass in celebration of National Margarita Day.

We decided to take a trip to one of the city's most popular spots to grab a margarita, PURE Taqueria in Inman Park.

Bartender Jimmy Harrington took us through what it takes to make their popular Double Barrel Margarita. He called it "strong." Watch here.

Harrington said the key to a good drink a mix of good ingredients. He said two big mistakes people make when building margaritas at home are not using fresh lime juice and not using a good tequila.

"If you want to keep it good, use a mid range tequila," he said.

The right tequila is so important, Harrington said PURE Taqueria travels to Mexico to "pick out which ones we think suit our tastes best."

Harrington also said using agave and shaking the drink with ice are also important. But overall he said "fresh is the key."

Photos | 5 steps to Pure Taqueria's Double Barrel Margarita

Photos | National Margarita Day

This article was originally published in 2016.

