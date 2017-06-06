8 things to know about Texas' special legislative session

The exterior of the Texas capitol building. (Photo: KVUE)

1. SESSION STARTS JULY 18

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday he’s calling a special legislative session to begin July 18. Abbott said the special session was unavoidable.



2. "BATHROOM BILL" IS BACK

There are 19 items he is asking legislators to take up, including a so-called “bathroom bill”

GLAAD has responded calling the session "special discrimination session"



3. DALLAS ON ABBOTT'S MIND

Governor Abbott is calling for a tightening of mail-in ballot rules after the voter fraud investigation in Dallas. WFAA first broke the story. View our reports:

Villalba : AG should join Dallas voter fraud investigation

Whistleblower alleges voter fraud extends into Dallas County elections office



4. TEXTING AND DRIVING BAN

The announcement comes on the same day the governor signed into law a statewide ban on texting and driving. The ban will go into effect on September 1, 2017.

5. PROPERTY TAX ROLLBACK

He will ask the legislature to pass a property tax rollback bill that lets voters decide whether property taxes will increase by a certain percent.

6. MORE PAY FOR TEACHERS

Governor Abbott is asking for legislation to increase teacher pay by $1,000.

7. SCHOOL FINANCE OVERHAUL

Overhaul of the school finance system adding there’s too much overhead. School finance died in the regular legislative session

8. SCHOOL CHOICE

Gov. Abbott called for “school choice” for special needs children.



LIST of the issues Gov. @GregAbbott_TX called for in a special legislative session after lawmakers renew the Texas Medical Board on July 18. pic.twitter.com/Pa6A0nUQw3 — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) June 6, 2017

What is a special session? According to our media partners at the Texas Tribune:

'A special session of the Texas Legislature is a convening of state lawmakers outside the constitutionally mandated 140-day regular session. The Texas Constitution says special sessions may last a maximum of 30 days but does not set a minimum duration.



Click to visit The Texas Tribune for the full background.

