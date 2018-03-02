9 facts you may not know about Rev. Graham's funeral

Here are some of the lesser known facts about Reverend Billy Graham's funeral:

- The tent the service will be held under is symbolic of the tent, dubbed the "canvas catherdral," in which Rev. Graham conducted his 1949 Los Angeles Crusade that lasted eight weeks (five weeks longer than scheduled) and propelled him to national prominence. The tent is 28,000 square feet.

- A 40 foot tall, dark-glass cross frames the entrance of the Billy Graham Library that will provide the backdrop of the service. Eleven years ago, in May 2007, three former presidents attended the dedication service for the Billy Graham Library. After presidents Bush, Clinton and Carter spoke, then 88-year-old Rev. Graham spoke and said, "I feel like I've been attending my own funeral. This building behind me is just a building. It's an instrument, a tool for the Gospel. The primary thing is the Gospel of Christ."

- The funeral service was largely planned by Rev. Graham and his longtime associate, the late Cliff Barrows, more than a decade ago.

- 2,300 guests were invited to the private funeral. More than 100 international delegates from 50 countries representing many faiths, churches and denominations, including Russian Orthodox, Greek Orthodox, Catholic and many strains of the evangelical church will attend.

- As President Trump and Vice President Pence will be in attendance, the secret service began sweeping the surrounding areas the evening before the funeral.

- The funeral's prelude music was provided by John Innes, who was the staff musician for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association beginning in 1965. He served as a pianist and organist in Rev. Graham's worldwide crusades.

- A period of quiet will be observed throughout the campus beginning at 3 p.m. following the funeral.

- Like his wife, Rev. Graham will be laid to rest in a simple, plywood casket hand crafted by prison inmates. Click here for the full story.

- Reverend Billy Graham once said he only wanted one word on his tombstone—preacher. Click here for full story.

