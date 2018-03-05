'A miracle he survived' | Driver shot in face on I-85 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A local driver and passenger survived a massive scare on I-85. The bullet hole and large spots of blood inside a pickup truck only tell part of a terrifying drive.

"What happened?" asked NBC Charlotte's Xavier Walton.

"When I saw that, explosion!" exclaimed Gerardo Fuentes, a passenger in the truck that was shot. "My brother turns and says, 'there's something in my face.'"

(Photo: WCNC)

Gerardo's brother and the driver of the pickup truck, Johnathon was shot in the face while driving on I-85 near West Sugar Creek Road Saturday night.

Johnathon's cousin says the bullet shattered his cheekbone and that doctors are waiting for the swelling to go down before they can take out the bullet.

"He could have died on the spot," his cousin said.

The Fuentes family says the two brothers must've had an angel on their side because if that bullet went an inch in either direction and it could've been fatal.

"It's basically a miracle he survived," said the cousin.

