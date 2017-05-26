Affidavit claims Central Texas teen punched by deputy struck first

Photo: Twitter/@sydneeeyjoy

CENTRAL TEXAS -- The Lampasas County Sheriff's Department has accused the teenager -- who appeared to be punched repeatedly be a deputy on camera -- of striking that deputy first. The deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave, while his conduct is investigated.

In an arrest affidavit released Friday, Deputy Logan Jones said he was first dispatched to a reckless driver call at roughly 3:15 a.m. Thursday. He pulled over a 2005 gray Ford Mustang, driven by 18-year-old Quinton Cruce, of Lampasas, in the 100 block of East North Avenue.

Deputy Jones claimed he could smell a "strong odor" of alcohol and marijuana coming from Cruce's vehicle and ordered him to exit the car.

"Deputy Jones observed the driver Quinton Cruce's eyes were glassy and blood shot, and his speech was argumentative and stated he would not get out of the vehicle without a search warrant," according to Deputy Jones' explanation in the arrest affidavit.

Deputy Jones said he ordered Cruce to exit the car several times and said Cruce would be charged with interference if he refused. Cruce again refused, Jones said, at which point Jones ordered a female passenger out of the car. The female passenger was 17-year-old Sydney Joy, who complied, according to the affidavit.

Soon after, Cruce exited the vehicle, too, and walked to the rear of the Mustang with a Lampasas Police Officer, who was there for backup, according to the affidavit. Deputy Jones took Cruce's hands behind his back; but while he was retrieving his handcuffs, he claims Cruce suddenly pulled away and struck Jones in the chest with his elbow and kicked Jones several times, the affidavit states.

"Quinton Cruce was actively fighting and resisting Deputy Jones," the affidavit claims. "Deputy Jones struck Quinton Cruce until he complied and stopped resisting and fighting."

Deputy Jones said once he got Cruce under control, Cruce refused to get into the patrol car -- and was forced inside. Cruce also refused a breath test, according to the affidavit.

A second arrest affidavit assembled by Lampasas Police Officer Joshua Watson claims a third passenger in the vehicle: Gage Blackwell, 18, who was sitting in the back seat, went to help Cruce as Cruce struggled with Deputy Jones.

"I went to grab Blackwell to prevent him from injuring anyone on the scene and he shoved me back," Officer Watson said in the affidavit. "I told Blackwell to stop and turn around so I could place Blackwell into restraints, but he shoved me away again and struck me in my bottom lip in the process, causing pain."

According to Watson's account in the affidavit, Blackwell "tripped and fell backwards," as Officer Watson and another deputy struggled to put Blackwell into handcuffs.

"[Blackwell] was physically and verbally resistant," Officer Watson said in the affidavit. "Opened containers were found in the vehicle and Blackwell had an odor commonly associated with the consumption of an alcoholic beverage on his person."

Blackwell was arrested for assault of a public servant, resisting arrest, interference with public duties and being a minor consuming alcohol. Cruce was arrested for interference with public duties, resisting arrest, assault of a public servant and driving while intoxicated.

The female passenger -- Sydney Joy -- recorded the encounter with her cell phone and posted a 29-second clip of her friends' arrests to Twitter. The video appears to show Deputy Jones punching Cruce at least four times as he lies on the ground. The footage -- which does not depict the entire encounter -- does not show Cruce striking Jones, as the deputy claimed in the arrest affidavit.

Joy told KCEN-TV that authorities threatened to arrest her, too, for interfering.

In a series of Twitter responses to other users, Joy claimed Cruce did not resist arrest and was not disrespectful to law enforcement. In another Twitter exchange, she said authorities called her a 'dumb b----' and 'stupid chick' while they were on scene.





The Lampasas County Sheriff's Office placed Deputy Jones on paid administrative leave Thursday, pending the outcome of an investigation into accusations he used excessive force during the arrest. Administrative leave is standard practice during similar investigations.

"The Lampasas County Sheriff's Office is aware of a video that has been circulated on social media," Sheriff Jesus "Jess" G. Ramos said in a press release. "The sheriff's office has contacted the prosecutor's office and has requested the assistance of an outside law enforcement agency to review and thoroughly conduct the use of force in making these arrests."

Lampasas Police Chief Sammy Bailey said her department was also reviewing the situation.

"As is standard, we review all use of force incidents where a Lampasas Police Department officer is present," Bailey said. “This review was in process prior to the release of a video."

Reached by phone Thursday, Sydney said Lampasas Police investigators had already asked to meet with her to discuss the encounter.

© 2017 KCEN-TV