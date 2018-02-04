‘Please stop,' son said to mother's alleged attacker during 911 call

51-year-old Roberto Degollado. (Photo: APD)

AUSTIN - An arrest affidavit for the man accused of stabbing an East Austin woman to death early Saturday has revealed new details and a possible motive.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office charged 51-year-old Roberto Degollado with the murder of Emily Martinez Villarreal.

According to the affidavit, Villarreal's son witnessed Degollado allegedly stabbing his mother.

A 911 call came in around 1:45 a.m from Villarreal's son who said his mother was being stabbed, police said.

Operators said they heard the son say, "Robert, I love you. Please stop," before the call was disconnected, according to the affidavit. The son then ran to a neighbor's house and called 911 again.

When deputies arrived at the home on Sojourner Street, they found Degollado coming down the hallway with his clothes covered in blood, according to police. They then found Villarreal in a bedroom with stab wounds to her chest and arms.

The son heard Villarreal and Degollado talking when Villarreal said she was going to find a new man, and Degollado thought she was cheating on him, the affidavit said.

The son told detectives he saw Degollado get the knife from the kitchen and later heard his mom scream "stop." When he entered the bedroom, he said he saw Degollado on the bed stabbing Villarreal.

Degollado was booked into the Travis County Jail on Saturday. A judge set his bond at $500,000.

