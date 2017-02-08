Aggie senior surprised with a gift he'll treasure forever

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - For senior Lino Anunciacion, ordering his Aggie ring has been something he has looked forward to since starting school at A&M.

"For the last year or so, I've been trying to save enough money to get my Aggie ring because it's one of my favorite traditions besides Muster and Silver Taps," said Lino.

The spoken word artist had been saving for over a year, but sadly last Monday Lino received terrible news that his mom's house caught on fire.

"There was a house fire at my moms house and while everyone is safe, it took the rest of my savings to cover the insurance and make sure everything was okay and accounted for," said Lino.

With all of his savings gone, Lino began to think that his dream of receiving his ring prior to graduation wasn't going to happen, but last Wednesday his friends had a surprise for him.

"My best friend Austyn came up to me and told me that over the past two days, her and all of my friends and even random strangers raised enough money to help me," said Lino.

Within two days, the go fund me page reached over $1000 in donations, and Monday morning Lino was able to finally order his Aggie ring.

Lino says he is so thankful for the outcry of support and forever grateful to those who have supported him along his journey.

"Now every time I look at this ring, I'll think of my friends and my community, and how they have supported me through all of it. Even beyond getting my Aggie ring, just every day of my life," said Lino.

