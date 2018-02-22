Akins High School on lockdown as police search for suspicious person

Akins High School. (Photo: Screengrab of Google Maps)

AUSTIN - Akins High School is under a lockdown Thursday morning as police searches for a suspicious person.

A spokesperson with Austin Independent School District said the order went out at 9:30 a.m. AISD said it started as a reverse evacuation, but a shelter-in-place was ordered later.

This message is to let the @AkinsAISD community know the school is currently in lockdown as AISDPD & APD search for a suspicious person. We will continue to update here & ask all to stay clear of the area. @AISDPoliceChief — Austin ISD (@AustinISD) February 22, 2018

Austin police officers are responding.

No additional information on the incident is available.

Check back on this story for updates.

