Akins High School on lockdown as police search for suspicious person

Shawna Reding, KVUE 10:13 AM. CST February 22, 2018

AUSTIN - Akins High School is under a lockdown Thursday morning as police searches for a suspicious person.

A spokesperson with Austin Independent School District said the order went out at 9:30 a.m. AISD said it started as a reverse evacuation, but a shelter-in-place was ordered later.

 

 

Austin police officers are responding.

No additional information on the incident is available.

