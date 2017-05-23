Amber Alert ends with felony arrests

Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old McKenzie Wilson from Lyndon, NY (Photo: Provided, WGRZ)

LYNDON, NY - Two teenagers are facing felony charges following an Amber Alert being issued for a 12-year-old who disappeared from the Town of Franklinville early Tuesday morning.

The 12-year-old, McKenzie R. Wilson, has been found safe and the Amber Alert was canceled late Tuesday afternoon.

State Police in Machias say they received a report that Wilson had runaway at about 8 a.m. Tuesday.

While investigating, state police say they learned Wilson knew 18-year-old Joshua R. Monette from a recent Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor arrest. Monette and a mutual friend, John D. Harvey, 16, also went missing Tuesday morning.

While conducting interviews, state troopers learned there was a report of a stolen vehicle near Monette's home. The stolen vehicle complaint included that there was a handgun in the vehicle. Monette's father also told officials a handgun was missing from his home.

All of the above factors were taken into consideration for issuing the Amber Alert, state police say, as they believed Wilson may have been taken against her will and could be in immediate danger.

At about 4:10 p.m., state troopers found Wilson, Monette and Harvey in an abandoned house near one of the suspect's home. All were safe and unharmed.

Monette and John D. Harvey were charged with the felonies of fourth-degree Grand Larceny, second-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property. They were additionally charged with second-degree Unlawful Imprisonment, a misdemeanor, due to Wilson being younger than 16 years old.

Both are being arraigned at Town of Machias Court. Troopers say all three students attend Randolph Academy.

