Amber Alert discontinued for 10-month-old near Palestine

(Photo: Anderson County Sheriff's Office)

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas - An Amber Alert has been discontinued after a 10-month-old boy was reported missing Thursday evening.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office was looking for an infant who was last seen in Palestine, Texas. The child has been found but his condition is unknown at this time.

Details are limited at this time and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

The child was reported missing earlier Thursday evening. He is described a white male named Jax D. Laymance.

He is approximately 20 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. Officers said the child has a mark on the left side of his forehead.

Officers were also looking for two people in connection to his disappearance. It is unclear if they were found.

The two suspects are Jeremy Dean Laymance and Morgan Lynn Mosley.

Laymance is described as a white male, 27 years old, around 6 ft. tall and 150 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes and has a scar on his abdomen.

Mosley is described as a white female, 24 years old, around 5'3" tall and 115 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

We're told the suspects are the biological parents of the child but do not have custody of him.

The suspects are driving a black, 2013 Dodge Avenger with an Arkansas license plate number 535 WMB. The suspects were last heard from in Palestine, Texas.

(© 2017 KHOU)