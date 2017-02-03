Anderson County campsite murder trial moved to Brazos County

PALESTINE - A judge granted a change of venue request in the trial of an Anderson County man accused of killing six people in Tennessee Colony.

Judge Mark Calhoon granted the move to Bryan in Brazos County. The preliminary trial date is set for September 25, 2017.

The Anderson County District Attorney says she will seek the death penalty.

William Mitchell Hudson was in court Dec. 14 as his court-appointed attorneys made the case for a change of venue.

In December, Hudson was indicted on the capital murder charges in connection with the deaths of Carl Johnson, 76; his daughter, Hannah Johnson, 40; his grandson, Kade, 6; Thomas Kamp, 45, and his two sons, Nathan, 23, and Austin, 21, at a campsite in Tennessee Colony.

Hudson entered a plea of "not guilty" on three charges of charges of capital murder in March.

Evans could not provide further comment on the case.

Tyler Morning Telegraph contributed to this report.

