Angelina Co. authorities searching for escaped prisoner

Angelina County Sheriff's deputies and area law enforcement are searching for an escaped prisoner.

Inmate Kevin Ray Ceasar, 42, walked away from a work detail outside the jail Monday just before noon.

He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 160 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes and is wearing black and white striped jail clothing.

If you have any information, please contact ACSO at 936/634-3331 or by calling 9-1-1 if an emergency.

