Annual Tomato Fest to kick off in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE - The 33rd annual Jacksonville Tomato Fest kicks off Saturday, June 9. Organizers say the festival celebrates one of the city’s biggest crop, tomatoes.

The celebration will start downtown at 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. Admission is free and leashed dogs are welcome.

More than 200 vendors will be set up across seven blocks.

The festival started in the 1930s but died down as the crops decreased in popularity. Tomato Fest was revitalized in 1985 to commemorate Jacksonville’s history.

Farmers in the area say people travel from across the state to get a taste of Jacksonville tomatoes.

“The soil around here makes them really good,” said David Claiborne, a Jacksonville farmer. “The growers around here perform some tasks and cultural practices that enhance the flavor of Jacksonville tomatoes.”

© 2017 KYTX-TV