Another Cantrell Is Headed To Texas Tech

WHITEHOUSE - Dylan Cantrell used to be a star at Whitehouse High School and now he's a star at Texas Tech.

It turns out, he won't be the only family member making that jump.

Cameron Cantrell, a junior on the Whitehouse football team, announced on Twitter that he had verbally committed to Texas Tech.

https://twitter.com/CameronClc0225/status/897163131595739137

Cameron is coming off of an impressive sophomore season and he followed that up with some great play during 7-on-7 football during the summer. While Cameron seems set in his decision, he can't officially sign with the Red Raiders until December of 2018.

Since 2017 will be Dylan's senior year in Lubbock, the brothers will unfortunately not be able to play together at Texas Tech.

© 2017 KYTX-TV