Apartment shooter to stand trial for capital murder

UPDATE: A grand jury has indicted 23-year-old Christopher Hardy on a capitol murder charge. He is currently still in jail with a bond set at $1 million.

Hardy, along with Seydadrian Brown, were involved in the November 13 shooting at Chelsea Creek Apartments that killed Darryl Dewayne Washington Jr. and injured two others.

UPDATE: Tyler Police Department investigators served arrest warrants on two men they say are responsible for the murder and aggravated assault that happened at Chelsea Creek Apartments in Tyler on Nov. 13.

Each suspect was already in jail on other charges when police served the murder warrants, Seydadrian Montrez Brown, 26 in the Gregg County Jail and Christopher Benard Hardy in the Smith County Jail.

Brown and Hardy are each charged with one count of murder, and each has a $1,000,000 bond.

Tyler police released the identifications of those involved in a shooting Monday night in which one person was killed and two others were injured.

Darryl Dewayne Washington Jr. was killed, Terry Demond Rodgers was shot multiple times and is in stable condition, and Nadarius Houston is also in stable condition after being shot.

Investigators determined the incident is narcotics-related and the victims were shot with semi-automatic handguns.

Anyone with information about the suspects involved in this crime are urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000, or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833). Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.

