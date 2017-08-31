Arkadelphia firefighters help Houston Fire Dept. put out structure fire with boat motor

Credit: Jason Hunt

HOUSTON, Texas (KTHV) - A group of Arkadelphia firefighters that traveled to Houston to help in the recovery effort helped to put out a structure fire on Thursday.

But it was how they found a fire hydrant that was even more amazing.

Firefighters with both the Houston and Arkadelphia fire departments had to hold their breath as they went under water to hook up their equipment to a fire hydrant.

In a Washington Post video, Senior Captain Jay Dillion, said the house that was on fire was surrounded by three feet of water.

Firefighters on scene managed to save a woman, her husband, and her cats from the fire.

But in order to shoot water on the fire, the crew used the jet propulsion from the motor on a boat to create water pressure.

Jason Hunt with the Arkadelphia Fire Department caught the makeshift contraption in work as well as several photos of the firefighters working to put out the fire.

