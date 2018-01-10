Athens police searching for suspects who pointed gun at cashier, baby during robbery

Police are still looking for two suspects who pointed a gun at a cashier and baby during a robbery Saturday night at an Athens convenience store.

According to Chief Buddy Hill, two men dressed in all black with a handgun entered the store and began demanding money out of the register.

At one point, one of the suspects pointed a gun at a mother and child who were in the store. Thankfully they were unharmed.

The suspects left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. No arrests have been made and the robbery is still under investigation.

Anyone with details are asked to call this TIP LINE: 903-675-5454. Tips may also be provided anonymously to Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-545-8477



© 2018 KYTX-TV