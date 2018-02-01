Austin mother accused of severely beating child, causing spinal fractures

Eunice Augusto (Photo: APD)

AUSTIN - An Austin woman has been arrested after police said she severely beat her daughter over a period of time, eventually causing spinal fractures.

The Austin Police Department said Eunice Alvarez Augusto, 30, has been charged with injury to a child, a first-degree felony, under accusations she severely beat her 10-year-old daughter with items such as a belt, extension cord, the heel of a cowboy boot and a long piece of wood.

Austin police reported they received a referral from Child Protective Services on Jan. 19 regarding a 10-year-old who reportedly had been abused by her mother, and they responded to the girl's elementary school. There, court documents state a CPS investigator met with the child in the school nurse's office where she observed visible pattern scars, lacerations and bruises on the girl's face, back and legs. She also observed the victim had an apparent black eye and was walking with a limp due to her swollen left thigh, which caused the girl significant pain.

According to court documents, the victim stated that she had been "beaten" by her mother for the past three years and that she used a stick, cable and extension cord to assault her. The victim was then transported to the Dell Children's Medical Center emergency room by the CPS investigator.

Documents state police then responded to the hospital, where an ER doctor performed a limited skeletal survey and a CT head scan to assess the victim's injuries. Doctors determined that the victim had a scalp hematoma, two hand healing fractures, a left leg injury (myositis ossificans) and two lower spine fractures.

Later that day, police said they met with the victim's mother at the Child Abuse office. Police reported that Alvarez confessed to intentionally using various objects to discipline the victim and slapping her in the face. Court documents state that Alvarez admitted she would use whatever she could find nearby to hit the victim, and thus reached a point of desperation that she did not know what else to do with the victim. She reportedly stated that she goes "blind" during the disciplining and that she has a strong temper, has lost control and had concerning thoughts that she would kill the victim during the hitting.

According to police, Alvarez admitted to using a cable to beat the girl after a runaway incident, which was reported to police on Jan. 2. Police said she also admitted to striking her with a belt, the heel of a cowboy boot, her husband's belt and a long piece of wood described as a 2x4 or 2x2.

Police said the victim stated she remembered one incident when she began bleeding through her clothes and her mother made her hand wash her clothing afterwards. The victim also reportedly stated her mother would kick, trample and step on her, drag her through the house by her hair and make her stand naked in a cold shower with buckets of ice while her mother would hit her with a stick. Police said the victim reported the abuse began when she was eight years old.

Dell Children's CARE team stated the victim's scarring will likely lead to her permanent disfigurement and permanent swelling in her left leg, police said, and the abuse, neglect and emotional abuse is consistent with child torture.

Alvarez was booked in the Travis County Jail. Her bond is set at $100,000.

