Authorities ask for help in missing woman case

TYLER - Authorities in Tyler are asking resident's help in locating an elderly woman who has ties to Smith County and been missing since late December of last year.

Martha Ann Hawkins, also known as Marty, is 76-years-old and was found in Oklahoma where she was treated at a local hospital. She was taken to the Miracle House which is a transitional housing facility in Dallas, but she walked away from that facility.

According to authorities, she is off her medications and her family says there is no activity in her bank account.

The Sheriff's office has asked that anyone with information about her location call their office at 903-566-6600.

