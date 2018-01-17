Authorities identify man killed in Monday's Mineola apartment fire

Photo: Hainsville Fire Department

Authorities identified the man killed in a fire that broke out at the Mineola Lodge Motel Monday night.

He was Gerardo Valadez from Mineola.

Mineola, Quitman, Alba and Hainsville Fire Departments responded to the fire that broke out late Monday evening and contained by Tuesday morning.

Officials are still waiting on a preliminary autopsy report for the cause of death.

The fire is still under investigation.

