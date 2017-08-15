Authorities involved in two early-morning pursuits, suspects in custody

SMITH COUNTY - Two suspects kept Smith County Sheriff's Office and DPS troopers busy Tuesday morning in separate pursuits on East Texas roads.

The first on happened around 4:30 a.m. after a suspect, identified as 29-year-old Marvin Lamond Rockmore, stole a 2006 Ford F-150 from a residence in the 1400 block of Highway 110 north. The vehicle was quickly spotted and a felony stop was attempted, but the suspect fled at a high rate of speed.

Rockmore drove erratically westbound on Loop 323, attempting to ram other vehicles. Spike strips were deployed but the pursuit continued until deputies deployed the pit maneuver, causing Rockmore to lose control, colliding with a house at the intersection of Sunnyhill and Loop 323.

Rockmore was taken to a hospital for evaluation and is under arrest for unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest. Other charges are pending.

The second pursuit began around 8 a.m. after a DPS trooper tried to stop a motorcycle for a speed violation.

The pursuit started on Highway 110 southbound from Whitehouse, through Farm-to-Market Road 177, near Cherokee County airport and westbound on County Road 2972, reaching speeds up to 100 miles per hour.

It ended at a residence west of Rusk at the intersection of County Road 2202 and County Road 2201 in Cherokee County, and the suspect was arrested. His identity has not been released.

© 2017 KYTX-TV