Authorities make bust in theft, drug ring

On February 8th, a Smith County Grand Jury returned indictments on twenty five individuals. Nineteen of the indictments were for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, five were for Theft and one indictment was for Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant.

Early Thursday morning, law enforcement officers from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Police Department, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Department of Public Safety Air Wing, East Texas Auto Theft Task Force, Smith County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office and Texas Parks and Wildlife began executing arrest warrants related to the indictments in Smith, Henderson and Van Zandt Counties.

At this time, twenty one individuals have been arrested as a result of the indictments.

The investigation began on December 18, 2017 after Smith County Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle call on County Road 1145. Responding deputies were able to determine that the vehicle was reported stolen. Deputies were also flagged down by a neighbor who stated that a subject had just run off in the woods after pushing a motorcycle into a driveway. Deputies located the motorcycle and confirmed it too was stolen.

Smith County Sheriff’s Detectives arrived and spoke with the witness who were able to give a physical description of the suspect. This information was disseminated among the Deputies. A short time later a Smith County K-9 Deputy located the suspect and they were able to detain him. This suspect was transported back to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office for an interview.

A long-term investigation was initiated regarding a concerted effort between multiple individuals who were committing thefts, burglaries and drug offenses in multiple counties. That investigation involved all of the above listed agencies and culminated into the indictments and arrests being made today.

During this investigation, nineteen stolen vehicles were recovered with an estimated value of $185,000. These vehicles were stolen in the City of Tyler, Smith County, Henderson County, Cherokee County, Van Zandt County and Titus County.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office cleared four residential burglaries during this investigation, The Tyler Police Department cleared one commercial burglary and multiple vehicle burglaries at the Tyler Airport.

The Titus County Sheriff’s Office cleared two residential burglaries, one commercial burglary and two vehicle burglaries.

Thirty separate search warrants were executed during this investigation for residences, vehicles, cellular telephones and other items.

Six firearms were seized as well as methamphetamine and cocaine during the scope of the investigation.

One suspect, Ricardo Delagarza, fled Thursday morning on an ATV off FM 314 in Henderson County as officers from multiple agencies were attempting to take him into custody. Delagarza abandoned the ATV and ran into a wooded area. Officers set up a perimeter in an attempt to contain Delagarza. Tracking dogs from the Texas Department of Corrections were called and were in route. As the TDC dogs were in route, a drone equipped with a FLIR “forward looking infrared” camera was deployed by a Smith County Sheriff’s Detective. A short time later Delagarza was located by the Drone.

He was taken into custody as the Drone pilot directed officers to Delagarza’s location.

In another incident during this investigation, detectives were able to obtain information about a drug dealer identified as Horace Dean III, AKA (Buster). Detectives obtained information that Buster was possibly going to deliver a large amount of drugs (methamphetamine) to an address that he frequented in South Tyler. Sheriff’s Detectives were able to locate a vehicle that Horace Dean III was known to drive. Once Dean arrived in the area of the location he was known to frequent Smith county Sheriff’s Patrol Deputies and Detectives conducted a felony stop on Dean. Dean attempted to flee, placing his vehicle in reverse and intentionally ramming a Smith County Sheriff’s Detective Vehicle. As Smith County Deputies attempted to take Dean into custody he was tearing bags of methamphetamine open and pouring the methamphetamine on the inside and outside of his vehicle. Dean was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine as well as Evading from deputies and Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant.



