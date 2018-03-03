KYTX
Close

Teens who escaped from juvenile detention center in Williamson County arrested

Shelby Kimball, KVUE 2:29 PM. CST March 03, 2018

All three juveniles who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Williamson County have been taken into custody.

In a tweet Saturday, Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said three teens had escaped from a juvenile correctional center.

Sheriff Chody said they are 16-year-old Hispanic males. Two are wearing gray sweat suits, and another is wearing khaki pants and a gray sweat shirt top. 

 

 

Charges against the juveniles include, possession of dangerous drugs, aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 

 

 

We will update this story as more information becomes available. 

© 2018 KVUE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories