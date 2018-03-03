Teens who escaped from juvenile detention center in Williamson County arrested

All three juveniles who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Williamson County have been taken into custody.
In a tweet Saturday, Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said three teens had escaped from a juvenile correctional center.
Sheriff Chody said they are 16-year-old Hispanic males. Two are wearing gray sweat suits, and another is wearing khaki pants and a gray sweat shirt top.
Charges against the juveniles include, possession of dangerous drugs, aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
