Authorities seize numerous weapons, drugs in Angelina County

(Photo: Angelina County Sheriff's Office)

ANGELINA COUNTY - Numerous weapons, drugs and an ATV were seized Wed. during a search warrant served by several law enforcement agencies Feb. 7.

Authorities from ATF, Angelina County Sheriff's Office, Lufkin Police Department and from the Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division seized 78 firearms, over 16 grams of methamphetamine, 34 grams of marijuana and an ATV during a search at an undisclosed location as a result of a criminal investigation.

Three suspects were arrested during the search on charges unrelated to the criminal investigation.

