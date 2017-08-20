Wildfire in Bastrop County reduced to 25-acres, 80% contained

(Photo: Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management)

Multiple fire departments responded to a wildfire in Bastrop County Saturday.

The fire started around 5:30 p.m. on the westbound side of Highway 71, east of Tahitian Drive, near Royal Pines Drive.

A mandatory evacuation was issued for residents from the Royal Pines area for a few hours, but they were allowed to return home around 9 p.m. The Texas A&M Forest Service estimated that 30 homes were threatened, but no losses or injuries were reported.

As of 10:45 a.m. Sunday, the fire was reduced to an estimated 25 acres in size and 80 percent contained. The fire is no longer spreading and crews are working on containment, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Bastrop County firefighters said they are not sure what caused the fire.

"It could have been somebody driving along dragging a chain, cigarettes - we're really in bad fire danger here," explained Bastrop County firefighter Mike Norman.

The fire was in the same area as the devastating fire of 2011.

Copperas Creek and Creekside campgrounds in Bastrop State Park are closed overnight as a precaution.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released the following statement:

"I have ordered the Texas Department of Emergency Management to make available all necessary resources to assist in battling this blaze. I ask all Texans to keep those in the fire's path in their thoughts and prayers."

