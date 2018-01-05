BGC cited for 8 violations from 2017 ammonia leak

TYLER - The National Occupational Safety and Health Administration released its report on the ammonia leak that happened at the Brookshire Grocery Company warehouse in Tyler on September 2017.

The incident happened on Sept. 1, prompting an evacuation and sending some employees to the hospital for treatment. The leak, a break in the piping on the roof of a cold storage building, was quickly found and contained.

Sixteen people were injured, but none were life-threatening. Ten were treated and released at the scene and six more were taken to local hospitals for evaluation and released.

OSHA started its investigation on the same day and released its findings on Dec. 5. The report listed eight serious violations from the leak, including maintenance, safeguards, and operational features for exit routes; process of safety management of highly hazardous chemicals; and hazardous waste operations and emergency response.

The Tyler based company was fined a total of $63,736.

BGC closed its popular World of Wildlife Museum on Sept. 11 in reaction to the leak and it remains shuttered. Although OSHA has given the all-clear to reopen, the company stated it plans extensive proactive measures to make sure the building is safe.

Click here for the full OSHA report.

© 2018 KYTX-TV