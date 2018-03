Bill Miller BBQ

SAN ANTONIO - Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is offering a special discount for its 65th anniversary celebration.

The restaurant posted on Facebook Thursday it will offer a meal of two pieces of dark chicken, fries and a roll for $1.65. It's being called "$1.65 for our 65th".

The discount meal applies this Friday through Sunday, March 2-4.

Click here to the full Facebook post.



