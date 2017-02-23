Birth. Death. The highs and lows of a couple in love.

(Photo: Jennifer Keenan Giliberto)

ATLANTA -- Josh and Jenna Buehler were newlyweds when brain cancer stepped into their lives.

The Atlanta couple was married in 2014 and making plans for a lifetime together. But in early 2015, Josh’s health became a concern while they were on their honeymoon.

"We discussed MS and MS was my biggest fear,” Jenna Beuhler said. “In hindsight, the prognosis would have been so much better."

Doctors diagnosed Josh with brain cancer, specifically glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). He was given 15 months to live.

Instead of withering with the diagnosis, the couple chose to live.

Alpharetta photographer Jennifer Keenan Giliberto captured their journey.

Doctors quickly prepared to remove Josh's brain tumor. After surgery, Jenna was told by doctors that they’d gotten 90 percent of the tumor, but there would still be a battle ahead.

Josh faced chemotherapy and radiation.

Because of their desire to have a family, Josh had banked his sperm in preparation for the life the couple dreamed of.

In January 2016 came the news: Jenna was pregnant with twins.

"We were so excited,” Jenna said. “We were trying to figure out how to fit two babies in a small space -- how long could we do that. We had every conversation any other couple would have had."

But after that high came another low for the Buehlers.

Exactly one year after josh's brain surgery – 9 weeks into her pregnancy – Jenna lost one of the twins. Doctors said the second would survive.

Then Josh then received another diagnosis: more brain cancer, and very little time to live.

"We really thought we had seen the worst of it. We thought we were facing the worst cancer and then they told us no, this is even worse,” Jenna said.

In Josh’s final months, life went on.

Jenna went into labor as Josh was bedridden on hospice, asleep by her side.

They had a baby girl: Reilly Buehler.

The family went home together two days later.

After just seven weeks of holding their daughter, Josh passed away on Nov. 6.

Today, Jenna is focused on raising awareness about brain cancer by telling her husband's story.

"It just continues the conversation and maybe even increases the funding to find a solution,” Jenna said.

The photographer, Jennifer Keenan Giliberto – a brain tumor survivor herself – has included the photos she took of the Beuhlers in a documentary that walks through the family’s cancer fight.

(Photos in this story courtesy JKeenan Photography)

