Birthday celebration held for President and Mrs. Bush

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The George Bush Presidential Library celebrated the birthdays of President and Mrs. Bush today.

With Mrs. Bush recently turning 92, and President Bush turning 93 on June 12 the library held their traditional birthday celebration.

Guests were given birthday cake, popcorn and all kinds of other refreshments while pictures were displayed of President and Mrs. Bush.

"This celebration has been going on for years and years, but you know in Aggieland when you've done something for more than two years it becomes tradition," says Warren Finch, Director of the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

President and Mrs. Bush were not present, they will celebrate their birthdays with family and friends in Kennebunkport, Maine.

© 2017 KAGS-TV