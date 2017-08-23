Body found at Waste Management site in Chambers County

Deputies investigate after body found at Waste Management facility in Chambers County.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are seeking information after a body was found at a Waste Management site in Chambers County.

According to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office, Chambers County 911 received a call from Waste Management on Tuesday evening saying that one of their employees discovered what appeared to be human remains at their facility in the 4700 block of TriCity Beach Road.

With the help of the Texas Rangers and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice's cadaver dogs, deputies determined that the remains were dumped sometime Tuesday and were from solid waste collected in Harris, Liberty or Chambers County.

Preliminary results by the medical examiner's office determined that the remains are that of a 13-50-year-old man. No identification has been made.

Detectives are reviewing missing persons reports at this time and if anyone has any information they are asked to call the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office at 409-267-2500 or Chambers County Crime Stoppers at 844-860-8477.

