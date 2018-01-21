Body of missing Bryan man found in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas— Police confirm the body of a missing Bryan man was found over the weekend.

Authorities said the body of 24-year-old Randy Roblyer was found on Saturday near the area where his vehicle was found last week in College Station.

Bryan Police said Randy took his own life, but cannot confirm the date of his death until an autopsy is completed.

Kathy Roblyer, Randy’s mother, said that he “struggled with physical and mental health problems all of his life.”

Randy disappeared Jan. 7 and investigators said he left on his own accord, but had a medical condition that placed him in danger.

A few days later, authorities searched an area off William D. Fitch in College Station after finding Randy’s vehicle near a creek.

Multiple law enforcement agencies searched the area from the ground and air for the missing man, and called off the search with no sign of him.

Kathy Roblyer expressed her appreciation for all the help and support of the community.

“To all of you, please know that your prayers and words of support were not in vain. Although Randy did not come home as we had hoped, the outpouring of love and kindness from so many people, even those we have never met, provided the encouragement and hope that we needed so badly during these past two weeks of anxious waiting. Thank you all.,” Kathy Roblyer told KAGS.

