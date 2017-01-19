Body of missing ETX fisherman found

Cody Lusk (Source: Jess Lane Lusk via Facebook) (Photo: Custom)

LAKE PALESTINE - Authorities concluded their fourth day of searching for an East Texas fisherman who was reported missing on Saturday after finding the body of Cody Lusk in 14 feet of water near a dam area at approximately 1:19 p.m., Thursday.

The boat was also recovered. Sonar equipment and a helicopter were used in aid to the search.

Cody Lusk was first reported missing on Jan. 15 by family members, after he didn't return from fishing in his boat on the lake just behind his home.

