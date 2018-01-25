Boil water notice issued for City of Palestine

The City of Palestine is issuing a boil water notice for residents on West Point Tap Road from Evergreen Drive to the Cedarville Mobile Home Park, according to a press release.

Crews will be repairing a water valve in the area.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

