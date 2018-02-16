Border residents' message to Vice President Pence ahead of visit

Vice President Mike Pence (Photo: KENS)

McALLEN, Texas – Vice President Mike Pence is headed to the Texas border Friday. It’s one of three stops in the lone star state where he’s expected to be briefed on border security matters and tour the area.

It would be the first visit to the Rio Grande valley since Pence became Vice President. The RGV is one of the first areas considered for President Trump’s border wall.

Word of the Vice President coming to the Texas border is slowly reaching residents in McAllen. It’s the highest official visit to the region since the election, and like many other outsiders before him, Pence will only stick around for a few hours.

Gerald Lyon, a Michigan native who lives part-time in the RGV, doesn’t believe officials here will show Pence the ‘good side’ of the border.

“First of all, the people are great people. There’s no problem,” he said. “I think they make it a bigger problem up north than what it really is.”

Lifetime border resident Sue Rincones sees it another way.

“Our people here getting a job is what my main concern here is,” she said.

Rincones believes illegal immigration is hurting people living at the border.

“I understand it’s worse over there but don’t bring it over here,” she said. “Their gangs and their drugs are horrible.”

During the Vice President’s visit he will meet with border officials to discuss security, including the border wall. It’s something 22-year-old Ithiel Castillo wishes Pence would reconsider.

“More border security probably. Because I do know that they’re smuggling and stuff like that and it’s not good,” he said. “But a wall, I don’t feel like it’s so needed.”

To get a better understanding of border dynamics, winter resident Don Anker believes the Vice President needs more time to talk to other people.

“I think that’s always good. It’s probably hard to do with an entourage like that but, yeah, I think it’s always good,” acknowledged Anker.

After Pence’s stop in McAllen, he will head to the final leg of his Texas tour in Dallas.

