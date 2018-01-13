Pct. 4: Boy, 14, shot after refusing to give up his shoes

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- A 14-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in the back in north Houston Friday evening.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, it happened in the 500 block of Northaire Drive.

Deputies say two men approached the boy and demanded his shoes. The boy attempted to run away when they allegedly shot him.

"As he started to turn, one of the males told him let me have your shoes," said Lieutenant Rogers. "At that time, the juvenile male started to run. As he was turning and running, one shot was fired and the juvenile was hit at that point and time in the pectoral area."

Deputies are still looking for the suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.

