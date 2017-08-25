Brazos County hosting evacuees from Aransas County Detention Center

Prison Cell Bars (Photo: Thinkstock/DanHenson1, DanHenson1)

BRYAN, Tex. -- The Brazos County Detention Center is hosting 144 inmates, forced to evacuate the Aransas County Detention Center ahead of Hurricane Harvey.

This is the first time either county has activated a mutual agreement to house inmates at alternating facilities in the event of an emergency.

According to the Brazos County Sheriff's office, the inmates were moved Thursday night. More than half of the inmates are apparently Federal Prisoners that must be kept separate from County inmates, making the move a unique challenge between both agencies.

Brazos County will provide housing, food and basic medical services for the Aransas County inmates. In exchange, Aransas County will pay $54.00 per inmate per day, and provide staffing to supervise their inmates.

It's not clear yet how long the Aransas County inmates will be held in Brazos County.

© 2017 KAGS-TV