PARADIS - Two people were injured, one of whom was airlifted to the burn center in Baton Rouge and another person was missing after an explosion that resulted in a major fire at the Phillips 66 pipeline in Paradis.



The incident happened at a valve on the pipeline, which extends for a miles. There were six people working on the pipeline, according to Sheriff Greg Champagne.





In addition, about 60 homes in the area have been evacuated with people sent to the Edward Dufresne Community Center in Luling.



Highway 90 and 631 in the Paradis area have been shut down. Champagne said that although the fire is fairly far out in the field, they needed to close the roadway as a precaution.



The sheriff said that while the source of the natural gas liquid feeding the line has been shut off, the length of the pipeline means that the major fire could last for another few hours or days.

A spokesman for Phillips 66 sent a statement on the incident late Thursday.



"At approximately 7:30 p.m. a fire occurred at the Phillips 66-operated Paradis Pipeline Station, located 30 minutes west of New Orleans. Local and state emergency response agencies are responding to the incident. The pipeline has been blocked in and the remaining product in the line continues to burn. Our first priority is ensuring the safety of our workers, responders and the community. Phillips 66 is in the process of accounting for all employees and contractors who were working at the site at the time."





