BREAKING: Mistrial granted in Smith Co. Commissioner JoAnn Hampton trial

JoAnn Hampton, right, who represents Precinct 4 on the Smith County Commissioners Court, speaks to her husband, Kevin Hampton, on Monday, Feb. 12 at the Smith County Courthouse in Tyler, Texas (Erin Mansfield/Tyler Morning Telegraph).

TYLER - “We will not be proceeding any further in it," said the judge presiding over a felony court case against Smith County Commissioner JoAnn Hampton.

The mistrial was granted shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, after a day and a half of testimony.

Hampton, who represents Precinct 4 on the Smith County Commissioners Court, was accused of causing bodily injury to a woman in her 70s during an alleged dispute at the Spring Creek Baptist Church.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

