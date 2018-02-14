KYTX
BREAKING: Mistrial granted in Smith Co. Commissioner JoAnn Hampton trial

KYTX 4:19 PM. CST February 14, 2018

TYLER - “We will not be proceeding any further in it," said the judge presiding over a felony court case against Smith County Commissioner JoAnn Hampton.

The mistrial was granted shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, after a day and a half of testimony.

Hampton, who represents Precinct 4 on the Smith County Commissioners Court, was accused of causing bodily injury to a woman in her 70s during an alleged dispute at the Spring Creek Baptist Church

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

