BREAKING: Mistrial granted in Smith Co. Commissioner JoAnn Hampton trial

TYLER - “We will not be proceeding any further in it," said the judge presiding over a felony court case against Smith County Commissioner JoAnn Hampton.
The mistrial was granted shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, after a day and a half of testimony.
Hampton, who represents Precinct 4 on the Smith County Commissioners Court, was accused of causing bodily injury to a woman in her 70s during an alleged dispute at the Spring Creek Baptist Church.
This story is developing. Refresh for updates.
