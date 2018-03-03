Person dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting near White House

The White House (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JEWEL SAMAD, 2013 AFP)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The man who caused the White House to go on lockdown today after firing shots near the north fence has died, according to reports.

Secret Service statement on shooting incident near the @WhiteHouse fence line this morning: https://t.co/0d4KvI1BjW — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018

The Secret Service reported earlier on Saturday that a man had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound near the north side of teh White House.

Reporters at the White House tweeted about sheltering in place.

BREAKING: Secret Service personnel are responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line of @WhiteHouse. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018

No additional injuries have been reported and there is no threat to the public.

UPDATE: No other reported injuries related to the incident at @WhiteHouse. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018

This is a developing story.

