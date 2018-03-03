KYTX
Person dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting near White House

Janiré Castillo Harvey, WUSA 2:22 PM. CST March 03, 2018

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The man who caused the White House to go on lockdown today after firing shots near the north fence has died, according to reports.

The Secret Service reported earlier on Saturday that a man had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound near the north side of teh White House.

Reporters at the White House tweeted about sheltering in place.

No additional injuries have been reported and there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story.

