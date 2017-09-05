Broken pipe cause of ammonia leak at BGC warehouse

TYLER - The cause of the ammonia leak at Brookshire Grocery Company warehouse has been released, according to a press release from the Tyler Fire Department.

The leak happened after a break in the piping on the roof of a cold storage building.

The warehouse was evacuated and the leak quickly found and contained.

16 people were injured, none were life-threatening. Ten were treated and released at the scene and six more were taken to local hospitals for evaluation and released.

