Bronze sculpture stolen from Southside Park in Tyler recovered

TYLER - A bronze statue missing from Southside Park since May 2016 has been recovered, according to a press release from Tyler Police.

The statue was recovered from a house off Old Longview Road, following a tip from a caller.

The statue of a young boy carrying a stack of books was a centerpiece maintained by the literacy council in Southside Park along the Rose Rudman trail, and went missing in May of 2016.





The investigation into the theft of the statue is ongoing, and no charges have been filed at this time.

