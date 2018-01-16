Buc-ee's named America's top gas station

Buc-ee's gas station (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

When it comes to unique Texas institutions that non-Texans don't understand, there's Whataburger, H-E-B, and more. But there's nothing like a pit stop at Buc-ee's, a claim that can now be backed up by a GasBuddy poll.

The travel app compiled a list of the top gas station brands in the country based on customer reviews, and Buc-ee's was the clear winner.

The Texas-based company had the best reviews and rankings in all six categories: coffee, cleanliness, customer service, outdoor lighting, restrooms and overall.

The rest of the top five behind Buc-ee's included Kelley's Market, Kwik Trip, QuickTrip (which, confusingly, is not the same as Kwik Trip) and Wawa. You can see the full rankings online here.

