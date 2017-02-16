Burglar wanted by Coffee City Police

The Coffee City Police Department asked the public’s help with information regarding the whereabouts of a wanted East Texas felon.
Authorities say Anando "Lanny" Robert is wanted for burglary of a building and may be in the Athens, Palestine, or Frankston, Texas areas.
Those with information about his location can reach out to the Coffee City Police Department or local law enforcement officials.
(© 2017 KYTX)
