Burn injuries and sex toys: Police detail alleged hazing at TCU fraternity

Photos attached to a TCU police report on alleged hazing by the Delta Dau Delta fraternity chapter there. Photos: Courtesy

FORT WORTH - Pledges at the now-closed TCU chapter of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity allege that they were burned and told to “perform motions with sex toys and dolls,” according to a TCU Police report.

Delta Tau Delta was suspended last month after a student accused the chapter of hazing.

A number of different hazing rituals are detailed in the newly-released campus police report. In one ritual, pledges were apparently forced to say the Greek alphabet while holding a lit match. Some pledges were burned, according to the report, and police obtained a text message a pledge sent to fellow pledges apologizing for causing others to get burned.

Three pledges told police an active member of the fraternity intentionally burned them on the forearm with a cigarette lighter while out a bar near campus. None chose to pursue criminal charges.

The fraternity was also accused of forcing pledges into a closet, making them do push-ups and planks during chapter meetings and perform motions with sex toys.

Most of the pledges “couldn’t remember” which members were involved in the hazing activities or did not admit that they occurred, according to the police report. One told police they were told to "not be too forthcoming" during the investigation.

The initial accusation against the chapter included "rampant racism." Three pledges referenced "racially charged comments" in the chapter house, according to the police report.

TCU released a statement expressing its disappointment in the Delta Tau Delta chapter.

“When TCU’s Office of Campus Life was notified of the charges, the university immediately placed the group under a cease-and-desist order and notified the fraternity’s national chapter, which subsequently elected to close the chapter at the university.

“TCU Police investigated; an inquiry into whether reported behaviors violated the student code of conduct will follow the police investigation, the results of which are independent and separate from any legal charges. TCU expects its students to behave in an ethical manner, abide by campus policies and adhere to state and federal law.”

Campus police say the “physical assaults” are the only offense that would be considered criminal activity. All of the other alleged conduct would be in violation of the university’s hazing policy but would not be considered criminal, the report states.

The Epsilon Beta chapter of Delta Tau Delta was among the first group fraternities established at TCU in 1955, and had operated continuously since.

In 2016, the Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity at TCU was shut down over reports of drug dealing, possession of guns, hazing and wild parties.

© 2018 WFAA-TV