BUSTED: Traffic stop on I-20 in East Texas leads to $3 million in heroin

Picture courtesy Van Zandt County Sheriff's Facebook Page

VAN ZANDT COUNTY - A traffic stop in Van Zandt County ended with authorities locating over $3 million in heroin, according to a Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

Van Zandt County deputy and DPS conducted a traffic stop in the westbound lanes of I-20 Thursday afternoon, and found two pounds of heroin while searching the vehicle.

That discovery lead investigators to a nearby residence, where authorities found 33 pounds of heroin and over $18k in cash.

The estimated street value of the heroin is $2 to $3 million.

Authorities are not releasing names of the suspects, 'pending further investigation.'

© 2018 KYTX-TV