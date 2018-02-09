BUSTED: Traffic stop on I-20 in East Texas leads to $3 million in heroin

VAN ZANDT COUNTY - A traffic stop in Van Zandt County ended with authorities locating over $3 million in heroin, according to a Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.
Van Zandt County deputy and DPS conducted a traffic stop in the westbound lanes of I-20 Thursday afternoon, and found two pounds of heroin while searching the vehicle.
That discovery lead investigators to a nearby residence, where authorities found 33 pounds of heroin and over $18k in cash.
The estimated street value of the heroin is $2 to $3 million.
Authorities are not releasing names of the suspects, 'pending further investigation.'
© 2018 KYTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs